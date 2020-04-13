Live Now
Albuquerque City Council to hold special meeting Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday at 5 p.m.

The agenda includes a vote on creating a coronavirus recovery fund that would give $1 million in grant money to businesses and non-profits that can provide services to people affected by COVID-19. The meeting will be held via a Zoom video conference.

The public still has time to submit questions and comments to their councilor about agenda items until 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. The submitted comments will be distributed to the councilors to review.

View the live stream on the City Council website.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

