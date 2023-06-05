ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city council will discuss a proposal Monday that could make downtown safer for pedestrians. If approved, the city would convert Tijeras Ave. and Marquette Ave. into two-way streets between 4th and 6th.

This proposal comes after a 2014 study revealed that one-way roads attract more speeding. The study suggested narrowing the lanes, making room for bike lanes and a safer sidewalk. The resolution being presented also recommends removing traffic signals at certain intersections along Tijeras and Marquette, turning them into four-way stops instead.

The design for the project is expected to be completed by November. It is unclear how much the project may cost.