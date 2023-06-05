ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city council is expected to vote Monday on a proposal to limit the mayor’s powers. The amendment would shift the mayor’s power and create a city manager hired by the city council.

The mayor would act as the council president, setting the agenda, presiding over meetings and making committee appointments. When originally released, the mayor’s office said the proposal would turn back the clock 50 years. If approved, the proposal would go on the fall ballot for voters to decide.