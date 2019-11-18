Albuquerque City Council set to vote on closed captioning ordinance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque City Council is set to vote on whether businesses with TVs should have to turn on closed captioning on November 18.

City Councilor Cynthia Borrego is pushing the Closed Captioning Ordinance. She says the Committee for Communication Access contacted her for help saying the closed captioning would help alert the public if there were an emergency.

Some businesses say it seems unnecessary.

“My initial response is, there’s probably more important things they can be doing, but I’ve been here for 20 years and I’ve never had anyone ask me to turn off or turn on the closed captioning,” said Carraro’s Pizza Co-Owner Scott Bagley.

The legislation would impact public businesses including restaurants, bars, hospitals, gyms, and the airport. If the ordinance goes into effect, businesses that don’t comply could be fined up to $500.