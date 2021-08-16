Albuquerque City Council set to vote on arroyo safety study

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s City Council is considering spending around $30,000 to study how to make the city’s arroyos safer. The study would look at which precautions should be put in place like an alarm warning system, more fences or outreach to homeless people living in and around arroyos.

Monday night’s vote comes after four people died in flash flooding in Albuquerque this year. City officials say the homeless or people playing in ditches are at risk. “It doesn’t just impact our community and those that are being washed away but overall our entire city system, as onlookers who witness those who are being swept away are calling into dispatch and how it impacts that component to public safety. We don’t want to overwhelm that system,” Lan Sena, city councilor for District 1.

Council President Cynthia Borrego says she hopes the study could be wrapped up in six months.