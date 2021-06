ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Council is expected to give final approval to a bill getting rid of a voter ID ordinance on Monday, June 7, 2021. The vote could repeal the 2005 voter ID requirement.

This would put the city in line with the state law where there is no voter ID requirement. Under state rules, voters are still expected to verbally identify themselves by their name, year of birth, and address.

The next municipal election will he held this November.