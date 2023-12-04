ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Council bid farewell to some of its long-serving councilors Monday night. Councilor Isaac Benton is among the councilors who did not seek re-election for the term starting next year. Benton has represented the Downtown and Old Town neighborhoods for the last 18 years. “As a city we have such wonderful people working and for the common good,” said Benton.

They also recognized Councilor Trudy Jones, who has served the far Northeast Heights for 16 years. “We’ve all worked together to do great things for our city because one common denominator, we all love this city, and we hope to make it better and keep it being better,” said Jones.

Council President Pat Davis who has represented Nob Hill and the International District since 2015 did not seek re-election as well. “we have a lot to argue about and a lot to work on. But man, we’ve got it pretty good because we all do care for each other, we have dinner together,” said Davis.

Monday’s meeting was the last meeting before the new council is seated in January.