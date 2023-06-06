ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After more than an hour of public comment, Albuquerque city councilors are pushing back a vote on a plan that would allow more homes to be built in Albuquerque neighborhoods.

The plan would allow casitas and duplexes in neighborhoods that currently only allow single-family homes. The plan would also lift height limits for certain residential developments. Those who support the plan say the housing issue is too urgent to not take actions. Those expressing concerns over the proposal say it does too much, too fast. City council will revisit the proposal at their June 21st meeting.