Albuquerque City Council passes $1.1B fiscal year budget

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Council is giving a $1.1 billion budget the green light as the council approved the budget on Monday night. Some of the highlights of the budget include funding a new community safety department which would help in responding to 911 calls relating to the homeless or behavioral health.

It also includes an increase in trash and recycling collection fees. The budget passed unanimously and now sits on the mayor’s desk.

Usually, the fiscal year budget is determined in the spring, but COVID-19 delayed that process.

This financially-sound budget focuses on investing in fighting violent crime, supporting families and small businesses through the pandemic, and strengthens our commitment to public safety with a new cabinet-level department that we will be able to build up over time. — Mayor Tim Keller (@MayorKeller) October 20, 2020

