Albuquerque City Council passes $1.1B fiscal year budget

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Council is giving a $1.1 billion budget the green light as the council approved the budget on Monday night. Some of the highlights of the budget include funding a new community safety department which would help in responding to 911 calls relating to the homeless or behavioral health.
It also includes an increase in trash and recycling collection fees. The budget passed unanimously and now sits on the mayor’s desk.
Usually, the fiscal year budget is determined in the spring, but COVID-19 delayed that process.
