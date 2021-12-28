Albuquerque City Council, mayor to be sworn in on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four new Albuquerque city councilors will be sworn in on Saturday, shaking up the balance of power on the council. Tammy Fiebelkorn succeeds Diane Gibson who chose not to seek re-election. While Renee Grout will replace Councilor Don Harris. Dan Lewis ousted Council President Cynthia Borrego and Louie Sanchez won Lan Sena’s seat.
While council races are non-partisan, there are now five Democrats and four Republicans. The new balance could make it more challenging for Mayor Tim Keller — who begins his second term on Saturday. He has previously been able to swiftly pass legislation. Keller released the following statement on Tuesday:
“From my work as state Senator, to Auditor and last term as Mayor, I never shied away from collaborating across the aisle. What it comes down to is this: we all got elected this cycle to work on our city’s challenges, not to point fingers or play the accountability blame game; we need proactive ideas and solutions to our problems. As long as the new Councilors follow that mandate from voters, we are going to have great relationship .”Tim Keller, Mayor of Albuquerque