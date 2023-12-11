ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Voters in Nob Hill and the International District will be back at the polls on Tuesday for the Albuquerque City Council District 6 Runoff Election.

Nichole Lillian Rogers and Jeffrey Aaron Hoehn are the two candidates in the race. Neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote during the Regular Local Election in November.

District 6 spans the central corridor from Interstate 25 to the east. It also covers the University of New Mexico and Mesa del Sol. The district has been represented by Pat Davis. He held the district since being elected in 2015, but the city charter says councilors cannot serve more than two elected terms.

Voting convenience centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.