Albuquerque City Council continues virtual meetings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque City Council has decided not to return to in-person meetings next week as previously planned. The council president says in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the state and the fact that Bernalillo County is considered an area of substantial COVID spread, they want to remain vigilant. It’s not uncommon for hundreds of people to attend council meetings.

The council said the public still has the opportunity to view the meeting through GOVTV on Comcast Channel 16, or can live stream meetings on the GOVTV website or on YouTube or on Zoom webinar. The council said it will take public comment on agenda items and participants must sign up before the meeting.

They say public comment links will be shared with the agenda for the meeting on the City Council website on Friday, July 30 ahead of the next meeting scheduled on August 2 at 5 p.m. For more information, visit cabq.gov/artsculture/govtv.