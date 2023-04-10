ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A push to deal with all the nuisance properties in Albuquerque faster is being heard in front of the city’s Finance and Government Operations Committee Monday night. The legislation is being proposed by Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis which would amend existing ordinances regarding nuisance properties.

If passed, everything will be done under the city’s planning department’s code enforcement division. The legislation also expands the definition of public nuisance, adds civil fines, and changes the hearing and administrative appeals process. “This lets us intervene earlier with someone who’s just starting to have a problem. But more important, you can rack up a lot of fines really quickly under this if you are totally ignoring it, and we can still take you to court criminally if you’re ignoring us,” said Davis.

A pre-pandemic evaluation found more than 1,200 abandoned or nuisance properties.