ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors approved an agreement with a developer to turn an old convent into apartments. The building on 7th and Copper is boarded up and falling apart.

Developer Mark Baker is wanting to turn it into the Villa Agave Apartments. It will consist of 15 apartments and $400,000 in MRA funding will go toward the development.