ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors voted to approve the appointment of Harold Medina as the next police chief of the Albuquerque Police Department. Last week, Mayor Tim Keller announced Interim Chief Medina will fill the chief of police role permanently.

Medina has headed the department since September when former chief Mike Geier was fired by Keller who said he was not getting the job done. Medina was approved by the city council during their meeting Monday.