Albuquerque city council approves ban on hair discrimination; elects president

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday night, Albuquerque city councilors voted to outlaw discrimination based on a person’s hair. Councilor Lan Sena introduced the Crown Act following the lead of communities around the country. It addresses a problem many Black women say they have faced – the attitude that they should change their natural hair.

“Black women are 1.5 times more likely to be sent home from the workplace because of their hair, or Black women’s hair is perceived 3.4 times more likely as unprofessional,” Councilor Sena said. The act prohibits workplace discrimination based on hairstyles as well as headdresses worn for cultural or religious reasons. Right now, similar measures are being considered at the state and national levels.

Meanwhile, councilors elected Cynthia Borrego to serve as council president for the coming year. Borrego represents District 5 in northwest Albuquerque. She will take over for Councilor Pat Davis, who led the council in 2020.

