Albuquerque City Council approves $10M in business assistance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Small businesses in Albuquerque will soon see more money. During Monday night’s city council meeting, councilors unanimously approved using $10 million of the city’s $150 million in federal COVID relief funds to make grants for small businesses.

That number is more than triple the amount laid out in Mayor Tim Keller’s 2021 fiscal year budget proposal. Now, businesses with 50 or fewer employees can apply for grants of up to $10,000.

Council amends then approves R-20-92; appropriates $10 million in CARES Act funding to the Economic Development Department to distribute grants of up to $10,000 for eligible small and local businesses. — Albuquerque City Council (@ABQCityCouncil) September 22, 2020

Related Coverage: