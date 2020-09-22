Albuquerque City Council approves $10M in business assistance

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Small businesses in Albuquerque will soon see more money. During Monday night’s city council meeting, councilors unanimously approved using $10 million of the city’s $150 million in federal COVID relief funds to make grants for small businesses.

That number is more than triple the amount laid out in Mayor Tim Keller’s 2021 fiscal year budget proposal. Now, businesses with 50 or fewer employees can apply for grants of up to $10,000.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss