Albuquerque City Council allows food trucks to operate in city parks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Food trucks can now set up shop in city parks. Monday night, Albuquerque city councilors voted not to enforce a ban on food trucks in parks.
The idea is to expand the options for people seeking outdoor dining since, of course, that’s all that is allowed right now as well as give small businesses a boost. The order will be in effect, at least, for the next six months.
