Albuquerque City Council allows food trucks to operate in city parks

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Food trucks can now set up shop in city parks. Monday night, Albuquerque city councilors voted not to enforce a ban on food trucks in parks.

The idea is to expand the options for people seeking outdoor dining since, of course, that’s all that is allowed right now as well as give small businesses a boost. The order will be in effect, at least, for the next six months.

Latest News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss