Live Now
Balloon Fiesta Day 7: Watch Sky News 13 and KRQE’s Special Balloon Fiesta Show

Albuquerque appealing unconstitutional ruling for panhandling ordinance

Politics - Government

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The city of Albuquerque is once again pushing for a more restrictive ordinance on panhandling despite a federal judge ruling it unconstitutional.

The city created an ordinance that would prohibit anyone from standing along interstate ramps, in travel lanes, or even on certain medians. A judge blocked the city from implementing it.

The Albuquerque Journal reports City Councilor Trudy Jones says the city filed an appeal for the ruling. However, the city says it will not enforce the ordinance until the case is done.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss