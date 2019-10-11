Albuquerque appealing unconstitutional ruling for panhandling ordinance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The city of Albuquerque is once again pushing for a more restrictive ordinance on panhandling despite a federal judge ruling it unconstitutional.

The city created an ordinance that would prohibit anyone from standing along interstate ramps, in travel lanes, or even on certain medians. A judge blocked the city from implementing it.

The Albuquerque Journal reports City Councilor Trudy Jones says the city filed an appeal for the ruling. However, the city says it will not enforce the ordinance until the case is done.