ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rick Holden, a former police officer, is taking the role as Alamogordo’s new city manager. He has recently been attending meeting with the City Commission and the Otero County Commission, getting up to speed on the role.

Holden has work experience as a former police officer, work with the U.S. Air Force, and the Fort Worth health department, the City of Alamogordo says. He has also worked with natural gas companies, and took the role as city manager after being approved in September – and after former manager Brian Cesar retired in May.

Holden’s vision for Alamogordo is to focus on beautification, education, and tourism, the city says. He also plans to be accessible to locals and willing to collaborate with Center of Commerce, Holloman Air Force Base, Alamogordo Public Schools, and Otero County.