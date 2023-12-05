ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque-Bernalillo Air Quality Control Board continued to meet on Tuesday despite the city council voting to stop it.

During Monday night’s Albuquerque city council meeting, the council voted to override Mayor Tim Keller’s veto. The vote allows the council to stop the air quality control board from making any decisions during a hearing this week.

However, the board is still meeting. The attorney for the board said the resolution would not go into effect for 5 days after it’s published and that is why they are still meeting. “With regard to the moratorium, the city charter is silent on when a moratorium goes into effect. The board hasn’t been told that it’s gone into effect. I would argue that a moratorium needs the same notice to the public and time to implement as a ordinance,” said Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, the Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Control Board Attorney.

The mayor tried to stop the councilors from enacting two measures. One would change who is on the board and the other affects the changes the board can make.

Albuquerque City Councilor Dan Lewis said the hearing was unlawful. He added the council did not budget funding for the hearing. “The fact that right now there’s a hearing…there’s court action that says that the hearing is unlawful. That this air quality board should not be having that hearing. It is completely outside their jurisdiction,” said Lewis.

The board makes decisions on air quality and permits. Some in the community think it’s time to have others on the board. “I believe that everybody should have oversight and that a board should reflect everybody in this community,” said Steven Michael Quezada, Bernalillo County Commissioner for Dist. 2.

The air quality control board meeting this week was going to decide if there should be a more stringent process for getting air permits. Proponents believe it would save air quality in the county. Those against it said it is not clear and would stop much-needed construction at places like the University of New Mexico.

In a statement, the mayor’s office said: