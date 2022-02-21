NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Air Force is now reconsidering a plan that could allow fighter jets to fly over the Gila Wilderness. There was opposition when it was first introduced and now the fight continues.

It’s a plan that was most recently shot down last year. If approved, some say they’re worried about how this could impact the Gila area and wildlife.

Backpacking and hiking in the Gila Wilderness is a favorite pastime for state Sen. Siah Correa Hemphill. Most of the time, it’s peaceful. “We actually were out with our young boys a couple of years ago in the summer and had a low-flying jet fly over us,” said Correa Hemphill. “It was really startling.”

It was an experience that could happen more often. The Air Force is considering new airspace agreements with bases in southern Arizona that could bring fighter jet flight paths over the Gila. They would include Davis Monthan AFB, Luke AFB, and Morris Air National Guard Base.

“That can be really disruptive, especially for veterans who may be dealing with PTSD issues or if you’re on horseback, that can certainly disrupt a horse, as well,” said Correa Hemphill. “The Gila Wilderness was the first wilderness area that was designated and we know how special it is and just how delicate it is.”

Others, like U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, worry about the impact on the area known for its seclusion, along with hunting and fishing. Lt. Gov. Howie Morales is from Grant County and says it’s important to preserve the peace in that region, rather than disrupt it with the sound of jets.

“The impact that has with really no substance of showing what the impact might be and I think it’s important that they can show that,” said Morales. “We also have invested a whole lot when it comes to outdoor recreation here in the state of New Mexico and this would just be counterproductive of that investment that we’ve made.”

Holloman AFB was the first to consider a flight path over the Gila and Rio Grande Valley, but last year, after overwhelming public concerns, the Air Force instead decided to expand its existing airspace for training. A few years ago, a similar measure was considered over Elephant Butte to the dismay of business owners and residents.

“All the ranchers, all the farmers, some of the municipalities — we all have ownership of that water,” said Steve Green, the former mayor of Truth or Consequences told KRQE back in 2017. “That lake, our population, our hospital, our assisted living, and hospice care and nursing home are all within seconds — are literally within seconds — of the western boundary of this proposed action area.”

The Air Force plans to hold public meetings in the region. Morales hopes this time around, it will be more transparent and open.

“I definitely will be reaching out the Air Force tomorrow to get more details of what it is that they’re planning,” said Morales. “The one thing that I hope they learn from the last time is that they take all public comment and they make sure that they get into every community that would be impacted.”

The Air Force will host public meetings this week where residents can weigh in. The first is planned for Tuesday, Feb. 22, from 5-7 p.m. at the Village Hall in Reserve. The second is Thursday, Feb. 24, from 5-7 p.m. at the high school in Animas. You can also submit a public comment online through Peaceful Gila Skies and Arizona Regional Airspace.