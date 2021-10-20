Air Force looks to test water, soil on private property for chemicals

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Air Force is still working to figure out the extent of groundwater contamination around Cannon Air Force Base. Contaminants from a firefighting foam known as PFAS have been detected in the groundwater near Cannon and other Air Force bases around the country.

The civil engineer is working to collect water and soil samples from surrounding property owners to figure out how far the contamination reaches. They say access agreements were sent out to nearby landowners but they haven’t gotten them back. While waiting for those signed agreements, Air Force officials are beginning to collect samples on base.