SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After New York Times investigations raised concerns that Walmart and other companies might be profiting off of child labor, New Mexico’s treasurer reached out to ensure children – especially Latinos – aren’t exploited. State Treasurer Laura M. Montoya is giving investments in Walmart the green light.

Montoya put Walmart on the ‘buy’ list after several meetings with high-level representatives from Walmart, according to the state treasurer’s office. “I have made this decision based on Walmart’s stated commitment to ensure that its suppliers fully comply with child labor laws, its heightened standards and auditing processes with respect to its suppliers, and its pledge to take action against any supplier found to have violated child labor laws,” Montoya wrote in a letter to the company.

New Mexico’s treasurer also reached out to PepsiCo and Amazon, following concerns raised in the New York Times reporting.

“We are waiting for deliverables and an update on the completed internal investigation from PepsiCo,” Deputy Treasurer JR Rael said in a press release. “Amazon has met with the treasurer regarding her concerns and requested deliverables but has not been as receptive to providing the requested information or otherwise addressing the allegations.”