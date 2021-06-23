ACLU issues trans discrimination letter to Alamogordo School Board

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alamogordo Public School board workshop session scheduled for Saturday has been canceled after the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico issued a warning amid talk of “protecting biological female athletes.” It comes at a time when there is a nationwide fight for trans youth for the right to participate in sports as the gender they identify as, not the gender they were born with. What would that entail?

KRQE News 13 reached out to school board members and the superintendent to find out, but no one would answer those questions. The ACLU grew concerned after receiving word of the workshop and wrote the board a letter that if the district were to ban transgender youth from participating that would be a violation of federal and state laws.

“This is really not about transgender youth this is a political tactic that we are seeing being utilized nationwide to divide our communities generate unnecessary outrage and motivate political supporters,” said Executive Director of the ACLU-NM Peter Simonson.

The ACLU argues these bans “create a hostile environment for trans youth and could keep them from participating in a meaningful activity just because of who they are.”

Many argue there is a biological difference between males and females that could put biologically born females at a disadvantage when competing against a biologically born male.

“I’ve seen studies come out on both sides of that issue but again I think if we indulge in the speculation and whether or not biological difference what we are doing is giving credence and argument that is really not the basis for why this is happening,” said Simonson.

Under New Mexico Activities Association rules, athletes must compete in sports that align with the gender that is listed on their birth certificate. However, that includes birth certificates where the gender has been legally changed.

In New Mexico that can take place if the child is older than 14 and a parent or guardian has a formal affidavit filed to the Bureau of Vital Records to request the change.

Earlier this year, a group of Republican state representatives tried to pass the Women’s Sports Protection Act where the proposed law would have required school sports teams to be based solely on biological sex but that proposal never made it to a vote. Read the full letter below: