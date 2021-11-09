ACLU demands ICE give legal service access to Haitian immigrants

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico says Haitian immigrants being held in New Mexico aren’t getting access to legal services. Some of the immigrants detained near Del Rio, Texas in September are now at the Torrance County Detention Facility.

The ACLU claims ICE officials there have denied requests from advocates to speak with the migrants and one Haitian man says he hasn’t been able to speak with a lawyer. The organization has written a letter demanding those immigrants be able to meet with attorneys.

“It is unconscionable for ICE to block access to legal counsel for these Haitian asylum seekers who have already suffered horrific treatment at the hands of the U.S. government just for seeking protection from harm. By rushing their cases the government seems determined to deport these men to Haiti, where they face abuse and potentially even death, without due process and in some instances before they have even had a chance to talk to an attorney or submit their asylum application,” said Rebecca Sheff in a news release, Senior Staff Attorney at the ACLU of New Mexico.