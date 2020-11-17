ACLU calls Roswell councilor’s comments about Kamala Harris ‘racist garbage’

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The ACLU is calling out a Roswell city councilor, calling her racist for online comments she made about Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Now the councilor is defending herself. “We have a right to recognize it as racist garbage and point it out,” said Micah McCoy of ACLU of New Mexico.

The ACLU of New Mexico says that so-called ‘racist garbage’ is what was said by Roswell City Councilor Jeanine Best over Facebook. “My comment was to say that, genetically, Kamala Harris is misrepresenting herself for the campaign and for America,” Best said.

Best says her comment made through her private Facebook page and not a city account was in response to a question about the vice president-elect. Best, in the comments, questioned Harris’ Black heritage saying “that’s like telling me you painted a Herford cow black and she will now have black Angus babies.”

“Comparing the vice president-elect, who has Afro-Caribbean heritage, comparing her heritage to the breeding of livestock, is just patently and unequivocally racist,” said McCoy.

Councilor Best insists she represents all constituents without bias and that these comments were not intended to disrespect Harris. “Since I have a background culture, I used animal’s genetics- animals, as an example. And I have a tendency to forget there’s [sic] not many agriculture people around anymore and I should use a different example,” Best said.

This isn’t the first time Best has caused controversy on Facebook. Back in May, she made headlines for calling a fellow councilman a ‘snitch’ claiming he called the state hotline to report non-essential businesses that were open illegally.

Latest New Mexico News