ACLU calls for internal investigation into deadly Border Patrol crash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico and Texas wants the Border Patrol to conduct an internal investigation after a pursuit ended with a deadly crash. A Ford Expedition carrying illegal immigrant avoided a border checkpoint and fled from a Las Cruces-based agent on August 3.
Story continues below:
- COVID: Officials concerned about rise in unvaccinated COVID cases, full ICU beds
- Crime: Mistrial declared in trial against man accused of killing UNM baseball player
- Savings: PNM offers free air conditioner tune-up
- Community: City honors civilian, PSA for life saving efforts during Juan Tabo police shooting
- Weather: Monsoon storm chances continue through the weekend
The driver drove the wrong way on State Road 185 and crashed, killing two people. In a letter, the ACLU called out the Border Patrol over waiting 14 days to issue a press release on the crash. The ACLU wants the agency to make its vehicle pursuit policy public. Read the full letter below: