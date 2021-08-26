ACLU calls for internal investigation into deadly Border Patrol crash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Whenever the Round Rock Express makes a trip to Albuquerque to play the Isotopes, it means a trip home for Round Rock athletic trainer Carlos Olivas. The University of New Mexico graduate still lives in Albuquerque with his wife Tori and two daughters during the offseason.

Olivas is in Albuquerque this week as the Round Rock plays a six-game series against the Isotopes. The University of New Mexico graduate has been with Round Rock as a trainer on the Triple-A level for six years and is enjoying his 13th season overall in the Texas Rangers organization. Olivas credits UNM and the Albuquerque Dukes for leading him to his success. He got his start in baseball with the Dodgers.