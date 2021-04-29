ACLU calls for closure of 39 ICE detention centers including Otero County facility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The American Civil Liberties Union is asking the Biden administration to close 39 immigrant facilities including the Otero County Processing Center in Chaparral, New Mexico. According to a press release from the ACLU, the Chaparral facility was selected due to its record of civil rights violations and reported inhumane treatment.

In a letter sent to the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas, the ACLU is calling on the administration to close detention facilities that it says were opened without adequate justification according to the Government Accountability Office, are in remote locations that limit access to legal counsel and medical care, and have documented patterns of inhumane treatment.

The ACLU reports that the fiscal year 2020 was the deadliest year in ICE detention in 15 years due to reports of increased use of force, solitary confinement, patterns of sexual abuse, forced sterilization, and COVID-19. According to the organization, there are over 15,000 people currently detained at ICE facilities.

The ACLU is calling for the closure of the following facilities:

  1. Etowah County Jail, Alabama
  2. Eloy Detention Center, Arizona
  3. La Palma Correctional Center, Arizona
  4. Adelanto Detention Center, California
  5. Desert View Annex, California
  6. Imperial Regional Detention Facility, California
  7. Mesa Verde ICE Processing Facility, California
  8. Otay Mesa Detention Center, California 
  9. Yuba County Jail, California 
  10. Baker’s County Sheriff’s Office, Florida
  11. Glades County Detention Center, Florida
  12. Krome North Service Processing Center, Florida
  13. Irwin County Detention Center, Georgia
  14. Stewart County Detention Center, Georgia
  15. Allen Parish Public Safety Complex, Louisiana
  16. Catahoula Correctional Center, Louisiana
  17. Jackson Parish Correctional Center, Louisiana
  18. LaSalle ICE Processing Center, Louisiana
  19. Pine Prairie ICE Processing Center, Louisiana
  20. Richwood Correctional Center, Louisiana
  21. River Correctional Center, Louisiana
  22. South Louisiana Correctional Center, Louisiana
  23. Winn Correctional Center, Louisiana
  24.  Bristol County House of Corrections, Massachusetts
  25. Calhoun County Correctional Facility, Michigan
  26. Adams County Detention Facility, Mississippi
  27. The Shelburne County Jail, Minnesota
  28. Otero County Processing Center, New Mexico
  29. Okmulgee County Jail, Oklahoma
  30.  Clinton County Correctional Facility, Pennsylvania
  31. Pike County Correctional Facility, Pennsylvania
  32. York County Prison, Pennsylvania
  33. Bluebonnet Detention Facility, Texas
  34. El Valle Detention Center, Texas
  35. T. Don Hutto Residential Center, Texas
  36. IAH Secure Adult Detention Facility, Texas
  37. Montgomery ICE Processing Center, Texas
  38. Prairieland Detention Facility, Texas
  39. Farmville Detention Center, Virginia

