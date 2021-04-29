ACLU calls for closure of 39 ICE detention centers including Otero County facility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The American Civil Liberties Union is asking the Biden administration to close 39 immigrant facilities including the Otero County Processing Center in Chaparral, New Mexico. According to a press release from the ACLU, the Chaparral facility was selected due to its record of civil rights violations and reported inhumane treatment.

In a letter sent to the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas, the ACLU is calling on the administration to close detention facilities that it says were opened without adequate justification according to the Government Accountability Office, are in remote locations that limit access to legal counsel and medical care, and have documented patterns of inhumane treatment.

The ACLU reports that the fiscal year 2020 was the deadliest year in ICE detention in 15 years due to reports of increased use of force, solitary confinement, patterns of sexual abuse, forced sterilization, and COVID-19. According to the organization, there are over 15,000 people currently detained at ICE facilities.

The ACLU is calling for the closure of the following facilities: