6 candidates qualify to appear on ballot in June special election

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Six candidates have qualified to appear on the ballot in the June special election. The candidates are vying for the Congressional District One seat that Deb Haaland vacated when she became the Interior Secretary.

According to a Secretary of State news release, the following six qualifying candidates are as follows:

Aubrey Dunn (Independent)

Christopher Manning (Libertarian Party)

Mark David Moores (Republican Party)

Laura Olivas (Write-In)

Robert Ornelas (Write-In)

Melanie Ann Stansbury (Democratic Party)

Election Day is June 1. According to the same news release, you can register to vote or update voter registration online and the deadline to register or update is May 4. Early voting runs from May 4 to May 29. The news release states that beginning April 7, you can apply for an absentee ballot, and the last day to submit an absentee ballot application is May 27.

For more information on the special election, visit sos.state.nm.us/voting-and-elections/upcoming-elections/congressional-district-1-special-election/.