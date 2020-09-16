4 Bernalillo County judges retiring

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four judges are stepping down from the bench in Bernalillo County. District Court Judges Charles Brown and Cristina Jaramillo along with Children’s Court Judge John Romero and Civil Court Judge Carl Butkus have all announced their retirement at the end of the year.

Judge Brown currently the presiding judge of the criminal courts and has ruled in many high-profile cases including the Victoria Martens murder and the Justin Hansen cold case. Judge Romero has presided over high-profile cases involving juveniles including teen killer Nehemiah Griego. Judge Jaramillo has ruled in cases in district and metro court for decades and Judge Butkus has served on the civil bench since 2005.

