Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video
Live Broadcast
KRQE Live
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Elections
Washington D.C. Bureau
U.S. News
World
Balloon Fiesta
Entertainment
Don’t Miss
Weird
Wildfires
BorderReport.com
Top Stories
Over $850,000 worth of meth seized by Border Patrol
Trump hails Syria cease-fire after he played role in crisis
Fatal crash closes off-ramp on I-25 northbound at Montgomery
Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
Contests
Data Reporting & Interactives
Local Events
Photo Galleries
Quizzes
The Series
Balloon Fiesta
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
2019 ProFootball Challenge
The Big Game
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
—————-
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise with Us
Internship
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Email Alerts and Newsletters
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Politics - Government
Santa Fe superintendent ends state Senate campaign
Firm reports Gov. Lujan Grisham approval rating up
This year’s local election is bigger than you think
Senator Udall delivers floor speech standing up to president’s ‘power grab’
New Mexico Supreme Court will not review validity of Governmental Conduct Act
More Politics - Government Headlines
Several bonds and Mill Levy Tax proposed to northern New Mexico voters
City councilor requests state funding for Paseo del Norte expansion
Albuquerque’s 2019 Local Election Information
Sen. Tom Udall introduces Ride Act 2019 to prevent drunk driving
Bernalillo County commissioners consider buying new facility for training academies
Albuquerque joins over 100 other cities supporting DACA
The Astronaut is missing: An Albuquerque Sunport Whodoneit
In case you missed it: Responses from Democratic candidates
Breaking down the Democratic debate
PHOTOS: Democratic debate in Westerville
Now Trending on KRQE.com
New Mexico man’s life ‘will never be the same’ because of mosquito bite
2019 Spirit Stick
Fatal crash closes off-ramp on I-25 northbound at Montgomery
Two more suspects charged with murder of Albuquerque teens
Albuquerque native lands lead role in new dance movie
60 dogs left on compound while owner sits in jail on cruelty charges
Los Lunas seeks state funding for new I-25 interchange
Weather
Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast
More Video Forecast
Don't Miss
NM Tech students sending experiment to International Space Station
APD jumps into New Mexico-Colorado chile war in new recruiting video
No strings attached: City ukulele program teaches old, young
More Don't Miss