2021 Legislative Session could partially move locations

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s legislative session might take place in a different building other than the Roundhouse.

KRQE News 13 obtained documents that show some committee hearing could be in the Santa Fe Community Convention Center, because of the pandemic. Documents say the Roundhouse’s rooms are too small to safely have the public inside for social distancing purposes but even with the move to the convention center, they would still limit how many members of the public can sit in on the committees.

The special session, a few months ago, was closed to the public as a safety measure. The documents say the Roundhouse could still be closed to the public during the session. The Legislative Council are scheduled to discuss these plan Friday afternoon.

