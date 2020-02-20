2020 Legislative Session wraps up

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2020 Legislative Session is over. Lawmakers passed the $7.6 billion budget with a few hours to spare on Thursday and also sent multiple bills to the governor’s desk including controversial ones.

Within the past few hours, bills were going through both chambers and the tensions between both parties certainly spiked up until the deadline. In this short session, lawmakers set the stage for funding for early childhood programs and opened the door for New Mexicans to get low-cost medications from Canada.

They’ve also cracked down on crime, putting in harsher punishments for crimes involving guns and most notably, they’ve also sent a controversial “Red Flag” gun control bill to the governor’s desk. However, the governor only got a watered-down version of her plan for free college education and the push to legalize marijuana stalled.

The drama escalated late into Wednesday night as lawmakers haggled over the budget. The big point of contention was how much of the extra oil money should be going into the budget or used on one-time projects or reserves.

The $7.6 billion budget they passed in the middle of the night was up $600 million from last year. The budget’s now gone up more than 20% in two years.

So far, the governor has signed three bills into law including the $320 million for early childhood programs.

