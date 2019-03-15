2019 legislative session enters its final hours

The 2019 legislative session is in its final hours. The session wraps up at noon on Saturday and the governor will have bills to either sign or veto.

Democrats are giving themselves a pat on the back for sending so many key bills to the governor like education bills, paying off the Hollywood tab, and even gun bills.

“So I think we’ve worked really hard,” said Rep. Liz Thomson, (D) Albuquerque. “Is everything perfect? No. Did we get everything we wanted? No, but the spirit has been so different.”

In the final 24 hours, they’re still sending important bills to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham—like raising the minimum wage and a bill to pay a huge chunk off of the Hollywood tab. Although, some bills might not make it fully through the two chambers, like legalizing marijuana, after its momentum stalled in the Senate Finance Committee.

For Republicans, it has been an exhausting session.

“It was a hardworking session,” said Rep. Alonzo Baldonado, (R) Los Lunas. “We were here a lot in the House. The majority had a big agenda to push through so they pushed us a lot. Very different type of a session that I’m accustomed to, but nevertheless you come for those 60 days and work.”

Republicans said they got a few wins in, including shooting down a bill to decriminalize abortion.

On Friday afternoon, representatives and senators reached an agreement over arguably the most important bill: New Mexico’s $7 billion dollar budget bill. That bill will now have to go back to both chambers to be approved before going to the governor.

When the session ends Saturday afternoon, the governor will have until April 5 to sign a bill into law. If not, the bill is pocket vetoed.

