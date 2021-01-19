2 Otero County Commissioners call for resignation of Couy Griffin

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Otero County Commissioners who serve with Couy Griffin are now calling for his resignation. Commissioners Vickie Marquardt and Gerald Matherly released a statement Tuesday. They say if Griffin doesn’t resign, the commissioners will support the recall effort and the removal proceedings of the Attorney General but they say that will take time, and the county deserves an end to the “circus” now.

Read full statement below:

Couy Griffin from his first day as an Otero County Commissioner had devoted himself to promoting Cowboys for Trump for Trump organization rather than being a county commissioner who serves the citizens of Otero County who elected him. There have been an endless series of incidents with Commissioner Griffin that have led investigators by the Secretary of State, the Attorney General, and the State Auditor. Lawsuits have been filed against the county because of Commissioner Griffin’s actions. He has been banished from the Mescalero Apache Reservation. He has made racist statements. He has repeatedly insulted other public officials. He has refused to comply with state campaign finance laws. His actions have consumed an enormous amount of time of county staff, who must deal with the drama he instigates at the expense of attending to public business.

Commissioner Griffin has called repeatedly for violence, stating ‘the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat,’ which led to threats on county staff. He told a reporter the governors of Virginia and Michigan were traitors who should be hanged. He was one of the rioters who stormed the United STate CApitol to stop the counting of the electoral vote, an action for which he has been criminally charged in Federal Court. And he has called for violence at the inauguration tomorrow of President Biden.

There is an effort to recall Commissioner Griffin from office. That process will take months to complete. The New Mexico Attorney General’s proposed lawsuit under N.M.S.A. 10-4-2 to removed Commissioner Griffin also will take time. The people of Otero County deserve an end to this circus now. We call upon Commissioner Griffin to resign his office immediately. If he does not, we will support the recall effort and the removal proceedings of the Attorney General.