2 New Mexico lawmakers take seats early

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two newly elected state senators took office Tuesday well before next month’s normal swearing-in. Both were elected to seats that have been vacated by their predecessors, so Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed them to those seats early.

Senator Siah Correa Hemphill represents Senate District 28 which includes Catron, Grant, and Socorro counties. Sen. Leo Jaramillo represents Senate District 5, made up of Los Alamos, Rio Arriba, Sandoval, and Santa Fe counties. The senators are glad to be getting a head start on the hard work of the session ahead.

