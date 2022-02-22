NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thirteen sites in New Mexico will be renamed to remove a word many Native Americans find offensive. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has ordered the 660 spots across the country that contain the word “squaw” to be renamed.

“Words matter, particularly in our work to make our nation’s public lands and waters accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds. Consideration of these replacements is a big step forward in our efforts to remove derogatory terms whose expiration dates are long overdue,” said Secretary Deb Haaland in a press release.

The New Mexico locations with that word are in Sandoval, San Juan, and Chaves counties. Each site has five name options and Interior officials are gathering input from the public and tribal communities. The full list of potential names is listed online.