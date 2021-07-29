13 APS employees on leave for possible connection to Rep. Williams Stapleton investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Thirteen employees at Albuquerque Public Schools will be placed on paid leave pending the investigation into Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton, who is accused of stealing millions of dollars from taxpayers.

Luis Robles, the outside counsel for APS, said investigators are looking into the role that other APS employees may have played in assisting Rep. Williams Stapleton. “There may be individuals who are unwittingly involved in what’s happening here. Those individuals need to be segregated out and away from those individuals who are involved in a wrongful sort of way,” said Robles.

Wednesday morning, law enforcement agents executed a search warrant on her home and businesses where the allegations were revealed. A 32-page search warrant outlines how Stapleton is accused of stealing more than $5.3 million from APS, starting 13 years ago. It was uncovered shortly after APS Superintendent Scott Elder took over and reported suspicious behavior this year.

According to the search warrant, it didn’t take long for the Attorney General’s Office to uncover evidence of possible racketeering, money laundering and receiving kickbacks. They allege that Stapleton convinced APS to contract with a software company to provide services to students. However, they allege that the company never produced a workable program and was not a legitimate company. They were paid more than $5 million over 13 years.