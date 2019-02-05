Xochitl Torres Small speaks to lawmakers pushes bipartisanship, cooperation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - Congresswoman Xochitl Torres Small is calling for bipartisanship and cooperation during the states legislative session.

Torres-Small was the fourth member of New Mexico's Congressional delegation to address the legislature this session.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, she urged state lawmakers Monday to support roadway and infrastructure improvements in southeastern New Mexico.

Congresswoman Deb Haaland is scheduled to speak later this month.