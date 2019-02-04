Politics - Governement

New bills advocate for paid family medical leave

By:

Posted: Feb 04, 2019 06:53 AM MST

Updated: Feb 04, 2019 06:53 AM MST

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - Bills addressing paid family medical leave is expected to be talked about at the Roundhouse Monday.

Under these bills, if a family member of yours gets sick and you leave work to be with them at the hospital, you can file Paid Family Medical Leave Act to continue to be paid while you are not working.

However, that is if you're gone from work for more than five days. The bills are currently in the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee. 

