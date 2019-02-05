Proposed bill would keep New Mexico on Daylight Saving Time year round

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - Lawmakers are once again considering a bill that would keep New Mexico on Daylight Saving Time year round.

The bill is from Republican Senator Cliff Pirtle. Arizona and Hawaii are the only other states that don't follow Daylight Saving Time, they operate under standard time year-round.

The bill is expected to go before a committee Tuesday afternoon. This is not the first time Pirle has tried to get the bill past. He has been unsuccessful in the past.

