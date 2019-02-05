Politics - Governement

Lawmaker hopes to make 'La Marcha' official state dance

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - Many New Mexicans have performed it countless times at weddings. Now, "La Marcha" could become New Mexico's official dance. 

The dance is a long-running tradition in Hispanic New Mexico families. Two elders take the bride and groom and the wedding party on a type of follow-the-leader dance with guests joining in. 

Sen. Gerald Ortiz y Pino wants it to be declared the state's official dance. Tuesday, a folk historian talked about its significance and lawmakers shared their memories as the bill was heard in a Senate committee. 

"It has a teaching story of separation then coming back together for resolutions...for being able to honor the individual couple and families and community," said Sylvia Vergara, cultural and folk historian. 

"It was a beautiful dance. We had over 150 couples in the dance and when everybody participates it is a fun dance," Sen. Gabriel Ramos said. 

The bill passed the Cultural Affairs committee. 

 

