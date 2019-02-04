Gov. Lujan Grisham signs off on 42 'rocket docket' bills Video

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - It's barely three weeks into the legislative session and Monday the governor signed a staggering 42 bills into law. This usually doesn't happen, but it seems this year lawmakers are making quick work of things.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says this is proof that people on both sides of the aisle are coming together to make a change for New Mexico.

"Today is a signal that we are in fact working together and we are in fact open for business and working collectively to meet the needs of all of our constituents," Gov. Lujan Grisham said.

Gov. Lujan Grisham said the 42 bills she signed Monday came from a mix of Democrats and Republicans. KRQE News 13 did find about 75 percent of the bills were sponsored by a Democrat only, about 25 percent sponsored by Republicans.

The new laws include things like rewarding retiring teachers for good attendance, allowing organizations that transport people with mobility limitations to park in handicapped areas, and officially giving preference to placing a child in protective custody with a relative, just to name a few.

While it was expected that many of the Democratic bills would sail through being that there is a Democratic governor and a Democratic majority in both the House and the Senate, Republican lawmakers say they do feel there is a lot of cooperation this session.

"I really feel at this point there is a dialogue that is continuing on both sides of the aisle and it does take both sides of the aisle to get something accomplished for the good of all New Mexico," Rep. Candy Ezzell, R-Roswell, said.

This is a big deal at the Roundhouse because the majority of bills usually reach the governor's desk in the last days of the session. This session ends in mid-March.

The governor says she has not vetoed anything yet that has come across her desk.

List of bills signed Monday