Politics - Governement

Bullying legislation set to be heard in committee Monday

By:

Posted: Feb 04, 2019 06:32 AM MST

Updated: Feb 04, 2019 06:32 AM MST

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - A new bill in Santa Fe could change the way schools handle bullying. Its now set to be heard in the Senate Education committee Monday.

Senate Bill 228 would require school boards across the state to come up with a plan to address and investigate bullying and cyberbullying.

It also requires a plan for students to report bullying and lays out consequences like talking with parents.

Click here to read the Senate Bill 228. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Top Stories

Entertainment