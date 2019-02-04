Bullying legislation set to be heard in committee Monday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - A new bill in Santa Fe could change the way schools handle bullying. Its now set to be heard in the Senate Education committee Monday.

Senate Bill 228 would require school boards across the state to come up with a plan to address and investigate bullying and cyberbullying.

It also requires a plan for students to report bullying and lays out consequences like talking with parents.

Click here to read the Senate Bill 228.