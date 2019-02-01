SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - A state lawmaker wants to spend $100,000 to teach New Mexico kids circus arts.

Sen. Nancy Rodriquez is asking for $100,000 from the general fund for a program to educate kids on arts such as trapeze, aerial fabrics, unicycling, juggling, clowning stilt walking, giant puppetry and acrobatics.

The money would go to the Public Education Department.

In Senate Bill 412, Sen. Rodriguez does not explain why she wants to create such a program. KRQE reached out to Rodriquez, but did not hear back.