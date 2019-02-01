Politics - Governement

'Circus Art's education proposed in State Senate

By:

Posted: Feb 01, 2019 04:20 PM MST

Updated: Feb 01, 2019 04:20 PM MST

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - A state lawmaker wants to spend $100,000 to teach New Mexico kids circus arts.

Sen. Nancy Rodriquez is asking for $100,000 from the general fund for a program to educate kids on arts such as trapeze, aerial fabrics, unicycling, juggling, clowning stilt walking, giant puppetry and acrobatics.

The money would go to the Public Education Department.

In Senate Bill 412, Sen. Rodriguez does not explain why she wants to create such a program. KRQE reached out to Rodriquez, but did not hear back. 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Top Stories

Entertainment