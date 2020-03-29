Polish composer, conductor Krzysztof Penderecki dies at 86

FILE – In this Sept. 16, 2013, file photo, Polish composer Krzysztof Penderecki tells a news conference in Warsaw, Poland. Sources close to the family say that Penderecki died Sunday at the age of 86 after a “long and serious illness.” (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) – Sources close to the family say that Poland’s leading composer and conductor, Krzysztof Penderecki, has died at the age of 86 .

He died Sunday after a “long and serious illness.” The Ludwig van Beethoven Association founded by the composer’s wife, Elzbieta Penderecka, called Penderecki an “outstanding creator” and one of Poland’s best appreciated composers.

A giant of contemporary music, Penderecki experimented with sound and form in his early years, but then turned to classic forms like symphonies. His music was used in movies, including Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining.”

The four-time Grammy winner also taught young musicians, and counted trees among his passions.