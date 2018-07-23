Police to ticket drivers in ART lanes for bad driving habits

The empty Albuquerque Rapid Transit lanes are drawing a lot of attention from drivers. Many are using them as convenient turning lanes, but that won’t last for long. Police say drivers will soon be paying for that mistake.

“There’s not really any busses in them, so it’s definitely a lot more convenient,” said Albuquerque resident Ben Lukoski.

Whether it’s turning left, crossing the road, or making a u-turn in Nob Hill to get that perfect parking spot, people are using the ART’s “bus only” lanes to their advantage.

“I think, for right now, people just use it to make an easy left turn,” Lukoski said.

“I don’t mean to, but there’s no buses on it anyways because ART’s not working,” said Bernie Lopez of Albuquerque.

However, starting Monday, officers say they are buckling down on those illegal driving habits.

“We are going to do about a 14-week grace period before we hand out citations,” said Albuquerque Police Officer Simon Drobik. “So you cannot make a left-hand turn across the lanes of the ART lanes. It’s a double yellow line and it’s dedicated for the buses.”

That means drivers can only make left-hand turns and u-turns at a light.

“It’s easy to drive with,” explained an ART instructional video. “The red is for the ART buses, emergency vehicles and the maintenance. The asphalt is for the rest of us.”

“I think that’s just a waste of time you know because like, you can literally just cross by and it would be easier than going all the way around,” said Cassandra Rios of Albuquerque.

Many other people driving along Central must agree, as KRQE News 13 cameras captured dozens of cars crossing the rumble strips. Even during an interview, one car illegally turned right behind KRQE News 13’s cameras.

Bernie Lopez of Albuquerque says the lanes aren’t being utilized correctly because it’s confusing.

“No one knows what to do with them,” Lopez said. “The striping is confusing and the signs are poor, so I myself drive down this road and think, ‘where am I supposed to be at?'”

Police say the new rules are something people will have to get used too, to avoid being hit by an ART bus. When APD does start issuing citations, they will cost a minimum of $80.

To view the City of Albuquerque’s instructional video on how to drive with ART click here.