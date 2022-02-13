NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 is learning more about how two suspects accused of shooting a New Mexico State Police officer got away — and how police eventually caught up to them. Court documents are providing insight into the suspects accused of shooting at a NMSP officer on Friday, 24-year-old Caleb Elledge and 22-year-old Alanna Martinez.

“It would be a surprise for you to know that Caleb has a violent criminal history,” said Chief Tim Johnson of NMSP. A history including charges of shooting at or from a car and fleeing an officer.

According to the complaint, Martinez called Elledge’s aunt, saying they needed help and to pick them up. It’s unclear if she will also face charges.

“We’re still looking for several people who may have had involvement from getting them from the scene or anyone who made contact with them,” said Johnson. “Anybody that assisted them between 8:17 yesterday morning and the time of arrest we will be knocking on their door.”

When State Police pinpointed them to an address in McIntosh, southeast of Edgewood Saturday morning, they also managed to arrest two others who drove away from the home. Those two were identified as Matthew Mitchem and Daniel Brannock.

“In possession of a stolen firearm, I’m sure we’re all surprised,” said Johnson, referring to Mitchem, before discussing Brannock. “F250 was stolen, I’m sure we’re all surprised. He too, had a firearm. I’m sure we’re all surprised, and he’s a felon. There’s another shocker for you.”

According to the complain, the officer — still not identified at this time — was shot on the left side of his neck. As of Saturday, he is now recovering at home. With just days left in the legislative session, state leaders are urging lawmakers to take action on the crime problem.

“I will remind those that are in a position to make meaningful change that the words mean nothing without action,” said Sec. Jason Bowie of the Department of Public Safety. “What more do we need to see in our communities before we can agree. How many chances are we going to give criminals who are preying on our communities.”

Elledge faces multiple felony charges including assault on an officer, tampering with evidence and a felon with a firearm. Martinez faces felony harboring or aiding a felon.

The state is filing to keep both suspects behind bars until they appear before a judge. A future court date has not yet been set.