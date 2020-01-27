Police still looking for suspect involved in deadly shooting outside Kimo Theatre

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) — Police are still searching for the person responsible for killing a man overnight in the heart of downtown. They said the shooting happened before one Saturday morning just outside of the Kimo Theatre.

Witnesses tell us an ambulance showed up shortly after their initial response along with a larger police presence that monitored the area for the next couple hours. A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and later died.

KRQE spoke with a local business owner near the Kimo Theatre who believes people should not be afraid to go downtown.

“There’s definitely a police presence down here and you could have a million cops down here and few bad apples are going to do what they’re going to do,” said Steve Vatoseow.

Vatoseow said he’s owned the Lindy’s Restaurant right across from the Kimo Theatre for 35 years and has not noticed an increase in crime in downtown.

Police said detectives are in the initial stage of their investigation. They have not yet identified the victim, and says no arrests have been made.